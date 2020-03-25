We want to see how you and your housemates are keeping busy while keeping your distance. Show us photos of you working from home, snuggling your pets, taking a hike or dressing up for no reason. Send pictures with captions that include the full names of everyone in the photo (animals included), along with your hometown and the name of the photographer, to [email protected].
