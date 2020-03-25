I received an email from a dear friend in Switzerland telling about the challenges they are facing to maintain their sense of community as they hunker down to defeat COVID-19.
What struck me most was that everyone in all communities across the country, pause and ring their bells at 7 each night to recognize, honor and give thanks to all the brave health care workers and first responders who stand on the front lines of this crisis.
Please join me tonight, and every night, in asking our families and communities to pause for a moment at 7 to ring a bell together.
Please share this with your organizations across the state and beyond. What a poignant reminder this will be of our shared humanity. Thank you.
Rick Osann
Bar Harbor
