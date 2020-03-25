It is my considered opinion that the current pandemic sweeping our country is the inevitable result of the climate crisis that is sweeping the world. In particular, I would point readers to the groundbreaking work of science journalist Laurie Garrett in the wake of her time at the Harvard School of Public Health. Her 1994 book is titled “The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance.”
The climate crisis is the ultimate example of being “out of balance” with the natural world that sustains us all. Our species has become a malignant threat to almost every species on Earth. In response, the Earth will sustain life by eliminating us, if we continue to treat the atmosphere as an open sewer.
One of the worst offenders in this climate catastrophe is the airline industry. Therefore, it is unconscionable that some people in Washington are proposing to bail out this industry with billions of dollars. I strongly oppose spending any money for bailouts of the people who have played such a terrible role in the greatest intergenerational injustice in human history.
Travel by airplane actually needs to be entirely phased out. If we fail to change our ways, we will be despised by our grandchildren and their grandchildren.
Paul Rousseau
Brunswick
