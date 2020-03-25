BATH — United Way of Mid Coast Maine has created an “Urgent Needs Fund” to help initiatives and agencies meet the heightened needs of local people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund has been established “to match the needs of vulnerable people in Mid Coast Maine with the generosity of people who want to help others during this difficult time,” said Bill Brillant, United Way’s board chairman, in a prepared release. “United Way partner agencies and others are working hard to help people with food, housing, and other urgent needs, with limited resources.”

Two anonymous donors have already donated $20,000, according to Brillant.

Donations to the fund can be made by going to United Way’s website, uwmcm.org, to pay via PayPal or credit card, or by sending a check to United Way of Mid Coast Maine, 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath ME 04530.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: