Home Depot is Legion’s Certified Supporter

Granted

The Edward H. Daveis Benevolent Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $83,700 in grants to 16 Greater Portland organizations and programs that support young children from birth to age 8, their families and teachers, and youth leadership for students through high school. Grantees include Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, to prepare and deliver anti-bias programming to students in greater Portland schools; Portland Community Squash, to grow Rally Portland from 22 members to 30 members in early 2020; and Portland Parks Conservancy, to create a fully ADA-inclusive playground for the children and families of greater Portland.

Factory 3, a makerspace at 115 St. James St. in Portland, is using a $20,000 grant from the Maine Coworking Development fund to expand its additive manufacturing capabilities. Factory 3 opened in October and members now include makers starting up or growing small businesses – such as high end speaker production, architectural elements, textiles, woodworking, screen printing and metal fabrication – as well as graduate students and recent college graduates.

Giving back

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution is donating $14,300 to school nutrition programs in York and Cumberland counties through their Community Debit Card Program. The funds raised will provide approximately 5,070 meals for students in Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Saco, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook.

South Portland Legion Celebrates Centennial

