The City of South Portland will extend the closure of all city buildings through at least April 13 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

City Manager Scott Morelli made the announcement Wednesday, saying that in-person visits to city-owned buildings will not be permitted.

Morelli said the city staff will still be available via phone, email and a new chat feature that is being offered on South Portland’s website during usual business hours.

Morelli urged residents to allow extra time to conduct city business and to continue practicing good hygiene and social distancing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: