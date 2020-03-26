J. Craig Anderson has been named business editor of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram.

Anderson, who been a Press Herald business reporter for the past seven years, replaces Carol Coultas, who was named business projects editor in January, leading the newsroom’s role in the newspaper’s events.

Anderson will direct the Press Herald’s business journalism, which includes coverage of the economy, energy, real estate, retail, banking, insurance, transportation, tourism, trade, the fisheries and the marijuana industry.

Originally from Arizona, Anderson graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arizona journalism school and has reported for a variety of business and consumer publications such as the Business Journal of Phoenix, the Las Vegas Sun and the Arizona Republic. His work has earned him national recognition and awards.

Anderson served in the Army for four years, working as an intelligence analyst and Arabic linguist for the National Security Agency in Maryland.

He can be reached at [email protected].

