All 35 seats in the state Senate and all 151 seats in the state House of Representatives are up for election in November. The following candidates are in the race to represent the Lakes Region in the Legislature.

In Senate District 19, which includes Bridgton, Naples and Sebago, Democrat Katey Branch, a Paris resident who owns the yoga studio Halls Pond Healing Arts in South Paris, will face Republican Richard Bennett of Oxford, a former state senator and state representative. Bennet most recently served as the former chairman of the Maine Republican Party and currently is the president and CEO of ValueEdge Advisors, a consulting company he founded in 2014. Incumbent Rep. James Hamper, R-Oxford, is not seeking reelection.

In Senate District 20, which includes New Gloucester, incumbent Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, will face Republican Matt Leonard of Auburn, a 43-year-old retired U.S. Navy officer.

In Senate District 25, which includes Gray, incumbent Catherine Breen, D-Falmouth, will face Republican Jennifer White of Gray, who describes herself as a “business owner, volunteer and mother” on her website.

In Senate District 26, which includes Casco, Raymond, Windham, and parts of Standish, incumbent Bill Diamond D-Windham, will face Republican Karen Lockwood of Raymond, the vice chairman of the Cumberland County Republican Committee.

In House District 22, which includes parts of Standish, incumbent Mark John Blier, R-Buxton, will face Green Independent Michael T. Barden III of Limington and Democrat Richard Fitzgerald of Buxton. Fitzgerald has run twice before, once in 2016 and again in 2018. He lost both times to his Republican opponents.

In House District 23, which includes parts of Standish, incumbent Lester S. Ordway, R-Standish, is running unopposed.

In House District 24, which includes parts of Windham, incumbent Mark E. Bryant, D-Windham, will face Republican Nicole L. Deschambault of Windham.

In House District 25, which includes parts of Windham, incumbent Patrick W. Corey, R-Windham, will face Democrat Jane P. Pringle of Windham, a physician who previously served in the Legislature from 2012-14 representing House District 111. In 2013, the legislature redrew election maps according to the 2010 U.S. Census data. Some areas included in the pre-2013 House District 111 are now part of House District 25. She ran for the seat in House District 25 in 2016, but withdrew after the primary election.

In House District 45, which includes parts of Gray, incumbent Stephen W. Moriarty, D-Cumberland, will face Republican Mike Timmons of Cumberland, who previously served in the state legislature representing House District 45 from 2014 to 2016.

In House District 65, which includes parts of New Gloucester, incumbent Amy Bradstreet Arata, R-New Gloucester, will face Democrat Misty Coolidge of New Gloucester, a business owner and former paralegal. Coolidge ran against Arata for the seat in 2018.

In House District 66, which includes parts of Casco and Raymond, incumbent Jessica L. Fay, D-Raymond, will face Republican Gregory E. Foster of Raymond, who previously ran for the seat in 2016 and lost.

In House District 67, which includes parts of Casco, Gray, and Raymond, incumbent Susan M. W. Austin, R-Gray, will face Democrat Sue Accardi of Raymond.

In House District 68, which includes parts of Naples and Sebago, incumbent Richard M. Cebra, R-Naples, is running unopposed.

In House District 69, which includes parts of Bridgton, Republican Michael J. Davis of Bridgton is running against incumbent Walter N. Riseman, I-Harrison.

