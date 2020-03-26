One state Senate seat and six House seats will be on local ballots in the November election.

In the District 30 Senate race, Republican Sara Rivard of Gorham is running against Democrat Stacy Brenner of Scarborough. This seat is currently held by Linda Sanborn of Gorham, who is not seeking reelection. The district covers Gorham and parts of Buxton and Scarborough.

In Westbrook, two Democrats, Suzanne Salisbury and Jim Violette, are vying for the the late Ann Peoples’ House District 35 seat. One candidate will be selected in the June 9 primary election.

Running unopposed for Drew Gattine’s House District 34 seat in Westbrook is Democrat Morgan Rielly. Gattine is not running as he has hit his term limit.

In Gorham, incumbent Democrat Maureen Terry is being challenged by Republican Jacob Stoddard for the House District 26 seat.

Kyle Bailey, a Democrat, is running against Roger Densmore, a Republican, for the House District 27 seat, which represents parts of both Gorham and Scarborough. Rep. Andrew McLean, who holds that seat now, has been termed out.

Nathan Michael Carlow, a Buxton Republican, is running for House District 16 against David Durrell, a Hollis Democrat. Donald Marean, the current District 16 representative, has reached his term limit. District 16 consists of parts of Hollis, Buxton and Saco.



Buxton Democrat Richard Fitzgerald is running against incumbent John Blier, a Buxton Republican, for the House District 22 seat. District 22 covers parts of Buxton, Limerick and Standish as well as Limington.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: