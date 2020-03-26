Arrests

3/22 at 5:30 p.m. Christian Foster, 45, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Jordan Way by Sergeant Jeffrey Gaudette on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and criminal mischief.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from March 17-23.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls March 17-23.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to four calls March 17-23.

