WATERVILLE — Colby College says it has five confirmed cases of coronavirus from its community, following an announcement a week ago of its first case.

“As of March 26, 2020, we are aware of five community members who tested positive for COVID-19,” Colby reported on its website. “Each of the test-positive individuals provided a list of individuals with whom they had contact, and all of those individuals were notified.”

It was not immediately clear whether the cases were connected with Colby’s first confirmed case on March 19, which the college’s dean said involved a staff member from the athletic department. That first case came a week after the college first announced students would need to leave campus in the coming days. Students have been on a two-week spring break and are scheduled to resume classes remotely through online learning starting next week.

Statewide, Maine Center for Disease Control officials as of Thursday had reported 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness.

“Colby has been monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19, using all available resources, since it was first reported,” the college said on its website. “The College continues to work closely with health and government agencies closely monitoring the developing situation with respect to the spread of the disease.”

The college’s dean had said the person who was Colby’s first positive case had been isolated at home and was reporting “relatively mild symptoms.”

Colby officials were not immediately available Thursday for an update on that person’s condition.

