With limited experience to call on, it is difficult to evaluate the efficacy of government orders closing various businesses. But assuming that the concerns are well founded and the closures appropriate, not nearly enough is being done to protect retail clerks.
The Press Herald had at least two articles Tuesday about protective equipment for first responders (“First responders adapt to virus risks, brace for staff and equipment shortages“; “Crafters make masks to bolster dwindling hospital supplies“). Yet store clerks are working long hours at low pay, without masks and often without gloves. Neither the governor’s nor the mayor’s orders requiring other businesses to close included requirements that these apparently at-risk workers receive basic safety equipment.
Let’s provide store workers deemed essential with pay bonuses, masks and gloves at the state’s expense right away.
Ed MacColl
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Mexican protesters block border crossing, demand more screenings on traffic from U.S.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Two vie to run as Democratic candidate for Biddeford House district
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunk voters decide on adult use marijuana testing April 7
-
Mainely Media
Pandemic sends students home for studies
-
Health care
Leading doctor decries lack of testing at Maine’s long-term care facilities
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.