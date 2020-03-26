People of Maine want ranked-choice voting
Mainers have voted twice in favor of ranked-choice voting (RCV). They don’t want to vote again.
The Maine Ethics Commission reports that the Maine Republican Party recently laundered at least $250,000 in dark money to gather paid signatures on their Peoples’ Veto Referendum. If enough signatures are gathered, this would block use of RCV in the presidential election this November and instead place a question on the ballot to repeal RCV which would eliminate its use in all future presidential elections.
No. This is not right.
As a refresher, RCV is easy and fair for all Mainers (Republicans, Democrats and unaligned). In elections with more than two candidates, we can rank as many or as few as we wish in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the first round (ballots are counted in rounds), then the candidate securing the least votes is eliminated and Mainers who voted for the eliminated candidate have their second choice counted in the next round. Ballot rounds continue until one candidate reaches a majority and wins.
RCV gives Mainers freedom to vote for the candidate they like best WITHOUT the worry of helping elect the candidate they like least.
Please decline to sign the petitions against RCV, and ask your friends and family to decline as well.
Janet Kolkebeck,
Topsham
