Arrests

3/15 at 12:20 a.m. Joel Nyapir, 18, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of minor consuming liquor and violating conditions of release. Prince Mazimpaka, 19, of South Portland, was also arrested on charges of minor consuming liquor, refusal to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release. Abdirahman Abdullahi, 24, of Portland, was also arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

3/18 at 6:21 p.m. Shane C. Halacy, 45, listed as a transient, was arrested on Clinton Street by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of obstructing a report of a crime.

3/20 at 4:51 p.m. Jeffrey Matthews, 54, of South Portland, was arrested on Cole Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and domestic violence assault.

Summonses

3/14 at 12:22 a.m. A 13 year old Westbrook girl was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of possession of marijuana and minor in possession of alcohol.

3/14 at 1 p.m. Nathan Tuttle, 25, of Saco, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of failure to make an oral or written accident report.

3/14 at 12:39 p.m. Noah Thomas Rudman, 23, a transient, was issued a summons on Latham Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of criminal mischief.

3/15 at 12:20 a.m. A 15 year old Portland girl was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of minor consuming liquor and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/15 at 12:41 a.m. A 16 year old South Portland boy was issued a summons on Churchill Road by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention. A 17 year old South Portland boy was also issued a summons on a charge of minor consuming liquor.

3/15 at 1:34 p.m. Mohamed Hifo Ali, 18, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Chris Schofield on a charge of theft by taking.

3/17 at 7:12 p.m. Raissa Kabera, 41, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Devereaux Circle by Officer Nicholas D’Ascanio on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

3/17 at 9:50 p.m. Joshua Ellis, 21, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Nicholas D’Ascanio on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

3/18 at 12:11 a.m. Nora Connolly, 47, of Portland, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of theft by taking.

3/18 at 2:58 p.m. Theresa Perriello, 51, of Ocean Park, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violation of conditions of release.

3/19 at 7:35 a.m. John W. Fickett, 41, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of attaching false vehicle plates.

3/19 at 2:25 p.m. John Vernon, 35, of Waterboro, was issued a summons on Sunset Avenue by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of attaching false vehicle plates, driving with a suspended license, and displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.

Fire calls:

3/17 at 5:11 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Western Avenue.

3/17 at 8:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Maine Mall Road.

3/17 at 10:34 p.m. Gas or other flammable liquid spill on Rigby Road.

3/18 at 3:58 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 295.

3/18 at 1:15 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Brigham Street.

3/19 at 1:43 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Broadway.

3/19 at 4:38 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Marriner Street.

3/20 at 6:39 p.m. Power line down on Elmwood Avenue.

3/21 at 11:25 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on New York Avenue.

3/21 at 3:16 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on the Casco Bay Bridge.

3/21 at 6:06 p.m. Authorized controlled burning on Beaufort Street.

3/22 at 9:47 a.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

3/22 at 3:50 p.m. Water and ice-related rescue on Highland Avenue.

3/23 at 12:13 p.m. False fire alarm call on Main Street.

EMS:

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from March 17-23.

