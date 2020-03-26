A tractor-trailer truck loaded with 80,000 pounds of french fries overturned on an on-ramp leading to the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough on Thursday, Maine State Police said.
As a result, the northbound on-ramp at Exit 42 was closed at least for the rest of the evening commute, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.
The truck driver, Robert Skidget, 74, of Saco, suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened around 4 p.m. He was not charged. The truck is owned by R.C. Moore Inc., whose offices are near the on-ramp.
The truck was traveling too fast on a curve as it was entering the turnpike, McCausland said in the statement.
Some fuel leaked and the Department of Environmental Protection was on the scene for cleanup.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ basketball: Hampden Academy’s Lausier named Gatorade player of the year
-
Local & State
Maine closing coastal parks and beaches amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Times Record
‘The beauty of our love for her:’ Brunswick woman celebrates 100th birthday amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Times Record
Mid Coast Hospital treating 4 patients for coronavirus
-
Times Record
BIW extends unpaid leave as worker attendance remains low