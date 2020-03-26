There’s one local race in the state June primary, where two Democrats will face off for their party’s nomination to earn a place on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The deadline for party candidates to file nomination papers for a spot on the June 9 ballot was 5 p.m. March 16.

On the ballot for June 9 in House District 9, which includes part of Biddeford, part of Kennebunk, and Kennebunkport are Democrats Traci Gere and Gia Drew. Whoever wins that race will face off against Republican Stedman Seavey in the November election. Seavey, who previously served in the Legislature, is unopposed in the primary race. All three candidates live in Kennebunkport.

On the ballot for their party’s nomination in the state primary for House District 11 is Democratic incumbent Ryan Fecteau, currently the Legislature’s assistant majority leader. District 11 includes part of Biddeford. There is no Republican in the state primary race.

In District 12, also part of Biddeford, incumbent Democrat Victoria Foley is on the primary ballot, as is Republican Timothy Keenan — the two will face off Nov. 3.

Incumbent Lori Gramlich is seeking the Democratic nod in the primary, and will face former representative Sharri MacDonald in the November race. Both women are vying for their party’s nomination June 9 for the District 13 seat, which includes Old Orchard Beach.

In House District 14, incumbent Democratic Donna Bailey is looking for her party’s nomination. Theodore Sirois is on the primary ballot for the Republican nod. The district includes part of Saco.

Democrat Incumbent Margaret O’Neil and Republican Marc Chappell will vie for the House District 15 seat in November. Each are seeking their party’s primary endorsement June 9.

Incumbent Democrat Justin Chenette of Saco, who represents Senate District 31, is unopposed in the June primary, but will face a challenge by Republican William Gombar of Old Orchard Beach in the November election. Senate District 31 includes Hollis, Limington, Old Orchard Beach, Saco, and part of Buxton.

Incumbent Democrat Susan Deschambault of Biddeford, who represents Senate District 32, is unopposed in the state primary but will face a challenge by Republican Robert Daigle of Arundel in the November race. Senate District 32 includes Alfred, Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Kennebunkport, and Lyman.

Incumbent Carol Lovejoy of Kennebunk is unopposed in her bid for the Republican nod for York County Register of Probate in the state primary, and there is no Democrat in the running.

Nonparty candidates gain access directly to the Nov. 3 General Election ballot by gathering a specified number of signatures, depending on the race, on nonparty nomination petitions starting Jan.1. The petitions must be submitted Secretary of State’s Office Division of Elections by 5 p.m. on June 1.

