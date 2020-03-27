State Rep. Ryan Fecteau is hosting a Facebook Live Town Hall at 6 p.m. this evening, Friday, March 27, to provide the public with information about the state and federal response to COVID-19, unemployment insurance and other relevant topics. In addition, he will answer questions from the public during the live online meeting.

You can set a reminder or tune-in at 6 p.m. by following the link https://bit.ly/QandAwithRepFecteau

“Although we face immense challenges to protect our health, our economy and our family finances, I know the strength of our community to overcome even the toughest times,” said Fecteau, D-Biddeford. “In the last week, for example, many of our neighbors have contacted me to volunteer to get groceries or prescriptions for our older residents. Together, we are strong, even when practicing social distancing.”

Fecteau invites people to contact him at 207-287-1430.

