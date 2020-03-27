Danny Ainge got out of the house for a walk Thursday afternoon, a break from his normal routine at a time when life in the NBA – and everywhere else – is anything but normal.

The Celtics’ president of basketball operations is still putting in the hours, staying in touch with others in the organization and preparing for a draft with no certain date. The games have been stopped, too, and no one is sure when or, really, even if the COVID-19 crisis will abate enough for them to resume for the 2019-20 season.

But Ainge and the Celtics have no choice but to put one foot in front of the other and move forward.

“I try to get outside,” he said over the phone as he took in the fresh air. “The weather’s been pretty good. But I’ve been going into the office. I’ve been the only one that’s at the facility, and mostly just watching film and walking inclines on the treadmill and walking the back stairway and doing some exercise. And then I come home and I have my two boys and their wives here with (wife) Michelle and I, which makes it fun.”

Ainge, who was out scouting college tournaments in Las Vegas when the NCAA and NBA games were stopped, hasn’t been tested for the coronavirus. Actually, around the Celtics, just the players and a few support people have. But only Marcus Smart has tested positive, and all others are doing well and are practicing proper social distancing.

“I feel great,” said Ainge, whose medical history includes two mild heart attacks – one in 2009 and another during last year’s playoffs. “I feel fine. There’s been no symptoms at all, so that’s good. And I haven’t had contact with anybody from our team since, like, March 1 or 2.”

No physical contact, that is.