A Cumberland County man in his 80s was the first person in Maine to die from the coronavirus.

The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention announced the death on Friday ahead of its daily media briefing. In a post to its website Thursday morning, the agency said Maine now has 168 cases of coronavirus, and that 3,394 people have tested negative.

“This is a sad day for the State of Maine. I know I join countless people in extending my condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “Our state is a family. And while we mourn the loss of a member of our Maine family today, I find strength and solace in knowing that we will support one another and that, together, we will get through this.”

Mills is expected to join CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah at Friday’s briefing.

Officials said the man tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but would not release additional details, citing privacy laws.

The case count in Cumberland County stood at 92 Thursday morning, with 33 cases in York County. Those are the only counties where the CDC has said community spread is occurring, in which the virus is transmitted without a connection to a known individual.

Nine other counties have case numbers in the single digits. Aroostook, Washington, Piscataquis and Somerset counties have no confirmed cases yet.

