Our current situation may not include all the elements of a Greek tragedy, but there are times when it certainly feels like it. We’re experiencing abnormal stress, constant change in our surroundings, isolation from family and friends, economic disruption, and growing uncertainty about the future. How can we find hope that we and fellow community members, including our most economically disadvantaged neighbors, will come through this with our lives intact and regain a level of well-being?

From the beginning of Act One, the leadership of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program (www.mchpp.org), our Giving Voice Partners (Tedford Housing, The Gathering Place and Oasis Free Clinics) and many local nonprofits followed the CDC’s advice and took decisive actions to protect the health of our clients, volunteers and staff. As an essential resource to those with limited access to affordable, nutritious food, we knew MCHPP had to remain open, even if that meant utilizing fewer volunteers and making substantial changes to our routines. Two weeks ago we closed our Soup Kitchen dining room in favor of “to go” lunches and moved our Food Pantry to an open tent in the parking lot, delivering grocery boxes to peoples’ cars.

Now in Act Two, while our volunteer corps has diminished (we urged those over 70 and others with underlying health conditions to remain at home), a dedicated band still helps with meal preparation, trips to food suppliers, processing produce for our Food Pantry, delivering groceries to medically homebound clients, and supplying food to area schools. Our ten staff members have stepped up to the challenge, assuming added responsibilities and dividing themselves into three teams to minimize the risk of one virus-exposed member taking down the whole operation. Kudos to this committed group!.

Local nonprofit organizations face equally challenging circumstances to maintain their services and support their staff. Maine Association of Nonprofits (www.nonprofitmaine.org) has created a page “How Individuals Can Continue to Support Nonprofits During the Pandemic” that includes volunteer opportunities and how to donate to food pantries, homeless shelters, safe houses, and animal rescues. In our area, United Way of Mid Coast Maine (www.uwmcm.org) has established a “COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund” where 100% of donations will support agencies working to meet the increased needs of local residents during this pandemic.

Act Three will extend over the next four to six months as we and other organizations continue to respond to a wide range of virus-related needs and larger socio-economic ramifications. At MCHPP, we worry about the adequacy of our food supply. Prior to this crisis, we had seen a modest decline in donations from some food retailers as they worked to improve management of their inventory, reducing the number of outdated products and the quantity of ‘slightly tarnished’ produce. There’s the possibility of further reductions due to staff shortages and concerns about food safety. The implication for MCHPP is our having to spend more money to purchase bulk food to meet a substantially greater demand, especially given much higher levels of unemployment, and to ensure that we have a diversity of nutritious food (produce, meat, dairy and non-perishables) to distribute.

Good Shepherd Food Bank (www.gsfb.org), the umbrella food bank that channels food to over 400 soup kitchens and food pantries statewide, has produced a map showing the location and contact information for local food pantries, including our partners in the Mid Coast Food Security Coalition. View the map if you need food assistance, want to explore volunteer possibilities, or donate money.

The Final Act relates to longer-term community recovery. Nearly everyone in Midcoast Maine is experiencing a significant disruption in their lives. Beyond the health consequences for some and the impact of social distancing, many have been laid off or have lost jobs altogether. Those providing “essential services” often are working beyond their limits to keep us going (thank you for your dedication!). Schools are closed, placing increased demands on families. Small businesses, independent contractors and those in the gig economy are struggling and many will have a difficult time re-starting in the coming months. We may not be in a position to solve global, national or state-level issues, but we certainly can work together regionally to assemble representatives from all sectors – government, business, philanthropy, education, health care, human services, arts and culture, environmental and others – to develop coordinated plans to bring about the best recovery possible for all residents of Midcoast Maine.

The current pandemic undeniably has changed us and the environment we live in. Nevertheless, when we begin to emerge from the present crisis, we need to gather the will, the energy and the creativity to re-make our communities in a beautiful region that reflects the quality of life that we have long valued as a wonderful place to raise children, learn, work, build friendships and grow old.

Eric Buch is the development manager at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: