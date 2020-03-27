KENNEBUNKPORT — The Kennebunkport Public Health Department is hosting a Personal Protective Equipment drive, seeking donations of an assortment of masks, disposable gowns and other supplies for first responders.

Kennebunkport Public Health Director Alison Kenneway said people have been calling, asking how they can help the town during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is one way they can.

She said doctors or dentists, who may be scaling back at the moment, may have extra supplies they could donate, as well there may befamilies who might have unused, leftover equipment in their homes.

Specifically, the Public Health Department is looking for new N95 masks, surgical masks with ties or ear loops, masks with face shields, sterile and non-sterile medical gloves, isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol, disposable isolation gowns, bleach wipes, and safety glasses or goggles. Used items or clothing are not needed.

The items will be destined for the town’s police, fire and emergency medical personnel — the first responders to calls for assistance or emergencies.

The drive begins Monday, March 30 and winds down on April 3. Hours for drop-offs are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In keeping with social distancing directives, Kenneway said those making donations should leave the items on the porch of the building at 101 Main St., which houses both the Public Health Department and the Kennebunkport Police Station.

