The article “OceanView residents coping with isolation” (March 21, Page A1) was timely and important. It sounds as if the staff at the retirement community are doing a good job of keeping the residents occupied and busy.
Social isolation in the elderly has great negative effects on them, as serious as smoking or obesity. It can adversely affect the immune system, at a time when we all need to be as physically vibrant as possible.
I’m an elderly person, living near Baxter Woods with my dog and companion, Lucca. We walk several times a day there and have for many years. It provides us with both physical and social activity. My closest friendships were made there.
Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department staff have recommended to the City Council that dogs soon must be on leash most of the day at Baxter Woods. Already, folks who’ve walked there for years are saying they will leave if this is enacted.
This is a true community, where permanent friendships are made. Folks depend on one another. At a time when we are seeing the ill effects of social isolation, it behooves the City Council to rethink the leash law. And, by the way, the Parks, Recreation and Facilities staff have yet to provide a legitimate reason as to why they are recommending this.
Tonia Medd
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Latest: Trump touts unproven coronavirus drug. It’s now being tested on thousands in New York.
-
Times Record
Chocolate Church Arts Center announces more online concerts
-
Times Record
Brunswick Downtown Association launches Operation Pick-Up
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Maine Bicentennial: Raymond
-
Local & State
Maine Acts of Kindness: Taking care of those on the front line of the pandemic
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.