I was interested in Marc A. Theissen’s March 20 column, “It’s time to practice social, economic distancing from China” (Page A7). However, I found some of his statements quite illogical.

I do not believe that China is totally responsible for this epidemic. While it is probably true that their delays in reporting the viral infections made things worse, the idea that earlier disclosure would have enabled the number of coronavirus cases to have been reduced by 95 percent seems improbable.

I do agree that we are now overly dependent on China for many vital drugs and other medical supplies, but we are in the middle of a worldwide crisis and this is not the time to try to revamp our system. We need to focus on ramping up production as fast as possible with what we have available here now. It would seem prudent to stop antagonizing China, as production cannot be expedited rapidly enough to ensure that medical personnel have what they need to care for patients safely.

I also find it interesting that Thiessen did not mention that this administration wasted at least six weeks before admitting that COVID-19 was a serious threat to this country.

COVID-19 is clearly a major pandemic and no one knows how severe its consequences will be. In this situation, cooperation rather than accusations would seem to be a more desirable approach for everyone.

Nancy Barber

Bath

