The COVID-19 pandemic is a disastrous consequence of the extreme socioeconomic deprivation of resources owed to all Americans per basic human rights. Though the current pandemic has posed a serious concern for those who have lost affordable health insurance through either choice or consequence, for many Americans this has been “the story of life” pre-outbreak crisis.

When questioned about the seemingly biased test availability for professional athletes, President Trump deflected the implicit inquiry by commenting that the grossly inequitable distribution of health care resources is “the story of life.” This particular response is synonymous with the government’s preferred distribution of resources to the most privileged, which the president appears to summarize so facilely.

Equitable access to affordable health care is a necessity, but that too will be null without a proactive response to the growing demand for mental health treatment. Plagued by spreading fear of the virus and early symptoms of the onset of a recession, anxiety has overwhelmed our nation. With increased social distance aimed at flattening the curve, isolation will only elevate the numbers of exogenous complex stress and mood disorders.

Anxiety looms over the distrust of our government to restore order post-crisis, particularly if the current gross inequities in regard to resource distribution and aid go unaddressed, in which case, our “story of life” will continue to prove as little match to future preventable crises.

Elisabeth Corrales, LMSW-CC

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: