A Norridgewock man has been summonsed on a charge of manslaughter seven months after he was involved in a car crash that killed two people.

Last Fourth of July, David Obert, 51, was driving southbound down Ward Hill Road when his dump truck collided with a Pontiac Torrent operated by Joyce Gipson, 85, of Madison.

In the passenger seat of Gipson’s car was her husband, Keith Blackwell, 80. Both Blackwell and Gipson were killed in the collision.

Obert was taken to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan where he was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Obert was arraigned on a Class A charge of manslaughter on Feb. 12 and appeared in court on Feb. 26.

According to court records, “on or about July 4, 2019 in Madison, Somerset County Maine, David M. Obert, did recklessly, or with criminal negligence, cause the death of another human being, Joyce Gipson and/or Keith Blackwell.”

Maeghan Maloney, district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties, said her office analyzed the case based on the information from police and the accident reconstruction.

Maloney declined to comment further on what findings brought on the charge against Obert.

A court date for Obert has not been set due to the court shut downs from the coronavirus pandemic.

