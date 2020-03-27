Merle Bishop Pierce Jr. 1945 – 2020 HARPSWELL – On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Merle Bishop Pierce Jr., known as Mickey, passed away at 75. Mickey was born Feb. 7, 1945 in Bath and lived his entire life in Harpswell (except for one year in Massachusetts, which he would say doesn’t count). He graduated from Brunswick High School and Maine Maritime Academy. He sailed as an engineer for Texaco from 1967 to 1970 and winters until 1986. He also worked for Stone and Webster of Boston for a year. He returned to Harpswell to be a lobsterman, his lifelong dream. Mickey loved working and playing on the water with his family, playing cards with his grandkids, reunions with old friends, and every minute he spent with Linda, the love of his life. He considered himself the smartest man in the world for marrying Linda, and they shared an incredible love story for 50 years. He will be remembered for his twinkling blue eyes, his booming laugh, his calming presence and the way he made everyone he knew feel respected and appreciated. Mickey is survived by his wife Linda; his daughter, Angie and husband Jim, his son, Tony and wife Jennifer; and his beloved grandkids, Mia, Hudson and Sam. His family looks forward to fulfilling his wish of a big celebration on the wharf at Lookout Point when the weather warms, and the world gets back to normal. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

Send questions/comments to the editors.