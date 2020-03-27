The Sullivan Gym at the University of Southern Maine in Portland will be converted into a temporary shelter for homeless adults in the coming week to free up space at the city’s shelter and allow greater social distancing during the coronavirus crisis.

The university, which has shut down and sent students home, responded to a request from the Maine Emergency Management Agency, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and homeless advocates, said Nancy Griffin, USM’s chief operations officer.

Additional shelter space is needed in Maine’s largest city because the Oxford Street Shelter – the only municipally run, low-barrier shelter in the state – often exceeds its 154-bed capacity and cannot meet federal guidelines to keep cots or mats at least 6 feet apart during the COVID-19 pandemic. Floor mats are now less than two feet apart, according to the city.

“We still have some things that need to be ironed out, but the hope is to have the shelter open by the end of next week,” Griffin said.

The university has a standing agreement with the city of Portland to allow the gym to be used as an emergency shelter, Griffin said. Further, the University of Maine System signed a memorandum of agreement this week with MEMA to allow its facilities, supplies and even employees across the state to be used as needed to address the pandemic.

It will be a “wellness” shelter for 50 men and women who aren’t showing signs of illness, Griffin said. Guests will be required to undergo regular health screenings for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or respiratory congestion.

Portland officials have said the Oxford Street Shelter should have 75 fewer beds during the pandemic to meet recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The shelter has followed the recommendation to have guests alternate sleeping head to toe to reduce the risk respiratory transmission of the virus.

Located on Falmouth Street, just off Forest Avenue and Portland’s downtown peninsula, Sullivan Gym is a suitable site for a temporary shelter because it has bathrooms, showers and other amenities, Griffin said.

MEMA and DHHS will provide staffing, cots, bedding and other supplies, Griffin said. Meals will be provided by Sodexo, the university’s food service contractor. Details on how those meals will be provided haven’t been worked out yet, she said.

This story will be updated.

