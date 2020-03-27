Krystal M. Boissonneau, 31, of Topsham was arrested March 11 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Crystal L. Costin, 34, of Portland was arrested March 14 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Ryan T. Fogg, 32, of Windham was arrested March 14 on charges of violating condition of release and domestic violence, assault.

Marc N. Hitchcock, 49, of Sweden was arrested March 15 on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior.

Ethan V. Coleman, 19, of Needham, Massaschusetts, was arrested March 15 on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and operating under the influence (alcohol).

Lane D. Grant, 32, of Naples was arrested March 17 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Gregory P. Brill, 38, of Oxford was arrested March 19 on charges of violating protection order and violating condition of release.

Mark A. Glantz, 56, of Windham was arrested March 19 on charges of violating condition of release, unlawful possession of hydrocodone with priors, refusal to submit to arrest or detainment, and a hold on probation by officer.

Nichole M. Staples, 30, of Standish was arrested March 19 on a charge of driving to endanger.

Thomas A. Boardman, 58, of Windham was arrested March 22 on charges of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

