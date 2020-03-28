The body of a Cape Porpoise man missing since March 18 was discovered in a remote area of the Saco Heath Preserve on Saturday, police said.
Craig Giefer’s remains will be transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death, Saco police said. Cape Porpoise is an area of Kennebunkport.
Giefer’s body was found Saturday in a remote area of the nature preserve, and was spotted with the assistance of a Maine Forest Service helicopter.
His vehicle was found near the entrance to the preserve. Previous searches of the area failed to locate Giefer, who was 43.
Saco police Detective Sgt. Christopher Hardiman did not respond to questions about the circumstances of the death.
