FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Passengers were still in limbo Saturday aboard a Holland America cruise ship that is seeking to dock at Port Everglades, despite carrying four dead and dozens of sick people.

The Zaandam was still anchored on the far side of the Panama Canal awaiting authorization to pass north and cruise toward Florida. If it is denied passage, it will not be permitted to dock in the eastern United States.

After being denied entry to Chile early in the week because it had – at the time – 42 sick people aboard, the liner with 1,243 guests and 586 crew headed instead for Port Everglades, Fla., where it had hoped to dock Monday.

Related Read our complete coverage on the coronavirus pandemic

Since then, four people have died, two have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and the number of passengers and crew with flulike symptoms has ballooned to 138.

Officials for the Panama Canal Authority said Panama’s Ministry of Health prohibits a ship to pass the canal if anyone on board has tested positive for COVID-19. Holland America, which received coronavirus testing kits and other supplies from a second ship, said on Thursday that the two people tested positive.

But Ellen Kennedy, spokeswoman for Port Everglades, said Saturday that the cruise line is still in talks with the Panama Canal Authority to make an exception.

The cruise line did not immediately respond to queries late Saturday morning but said in an email at 1 a.m. that they “are working on alternative options.”

Broward County commissioners were alarmed at the prospect of the Zaandam docking in Fort Lauderdale. One commissioner vowed to stop the ship, arguing there were not enough hospital beds and equipment to accommodate an influx of international passengers who started their vacation despite an international threat. Although no formal vote was taken, at least two other commissioners agreed.

Commissioner Michael Udine said Friday that it wasn’t about being “cruel or inhumane,” but rather putting the needs of the county residents first. He said he would call an emergency meeting to force a vote once he knew for sure if the ship could pass the Panama Canal.

The problem on the pariah ship began multiplying immediately. Holland America said that as of Tuesday, 77 people were showing influenza-like symptoms. The cruise line didn’t respond to media queries until Friday, after passengers on board told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the captain announced on the intercom that four people had died. By then, there were 138 passengers and crew sick.

A Miramar, Fla., couple on board the South American cruise that left Argentina on March 7 remained locked in their room Saturday.

Free of symptoms, Cliff and Doris Kolber earlier in the week turned away any foods or drinks that arrived to their room uncovered. By Friday, they were living off just one meal a day, terrified of becoming infected by sick crew and afraid to even open their door.

On Friday a handful of healthy passengers – priority was given to those with inside rooms and who are over age 70 – were chosen to get evacuated to a second ship called the Rotterdam. Kennedy said the Rotterdam is also aiming to disembark in Fort Lauderdale, but its fate wasn’t clear Saturday either.

Although the couple has a balcony, Cliff Kolber at 72 meets the age requirement. Although they initially thought they were not chosen, they got word about 10 p.m. Friday that they are scheduled to be transferred Sunday to the healthy ship.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: