Emma Charles, Mt. Blue sophomore: For the second year in a row, Charles swept the classical, freestyle and pursuit titles in Class A, and by large margins. She also qualified for the U.S. Junior Nationals as the fourth of six U-16 girls from New England. In a 5K classical race in Truckee, California, Charles placed 19th among a field of 72.

Eva Clement, Falmouth junior: Clement was runner-up in the Class A freestyle and pursuit races, posting the second-fastest combined time among all classes gathered at Titcomb Mountain for the Nordic state meets. She also placed third in Class A classical and won the Sassi Memorial Classic by more than half a minute over a field of 137.

Eleanor Donahue, Yarmouth junior: Donahue won the Class B giant slalom by nearly two seconds at Black Mountain in Rumford. She also was runner-up in slalom among a field of 77. At the Eastern high school championships in New Hampshire, she placed 41st in giant slalom (second among Maine skiers) and 47th in slalom (fourth from Maine).

Taylor Gordon, Mt. Blue freshman: Gordon won the Class A slalom at Shawnee Peak in Bridgton. In giant slalom, Gordon placed fifth to help the Cougars win their first Alpine team title since 2012. At Easterns, she was the top Maine finisher in slalom (26th overall) and giant slalom (37th).

Liz Hanson, Greely junior: Hanson finished second among Maine skiers at the Eastern meet at Cannon Mountain in slalom (30th overall) and was fourth in giant slalom (56th overall). At the Class A state meet, she placed third in giant slalom and did not finish in slalom. Earlier in February, she won the Western Maine Conference slalom by more than four seconds.

Sarah Hare, Windham sophomore: Landry won the Class A giant slalom at Shawnee Peak by 2.45 seconds. Each of her runs was faster by a full second than anyone else in the field of 86. In slalom, she placed eighth. During the regular season, she won three SMAA giant slalom races to go along with a second in each discipline.

Abbey Landry, Telstar senior: Landry won the Class B slalom by a little over a second. She also won the Mountain Valley Conference giant slalom and was the third-best qualifier in the Alpine Shootout. At Easterns, Landry placed 58th in giant slalom, fifth among skiers from Maine.

Maddie Marston, Yarmouth junior: Marston swept the Class B classical, freestyle and pursuit titles in dominant fashion, with a combined winning margin of 1:37, to lead the Clippers to a third consecutive Nordic title. She also won the Western Maine Conference pursuit championship at Stark’s Mountain in Fryeburg.

Brynne Robbins, Mt. Blue freshman: Robbins was runner-up in the Class A classical race and third in both freestyle and pursuit to help the Cougars win the Nordic team title. She was runner-up in the Sassi Memorial Classic at Black Mountain. At the NENSA U-16 championships in Vermont, she placed seventh (freestyle) and ninth (classic) among fields of more than 100 from the Northeast and Midwest.

Dolcie Tanguay, Maine School of Science and Mathematics senior: Tanguay won the Class C classical and pursuit titles to become what is believed to be the first female state champion in the 25-year history of the Limestone-based magnet school. She won the 5K classic by one minute and extended her margin by 21 seconds in pursuit. A native of Fort Kent, she also competes in biathlon.

Coach of the Year

Dylan Thombs, Yarmouth Nordic

A first-year head coach after serving as an assistant the previous winter, Thombs helped continue a smooth transition following the 2018 retirement of legendary Clippers mentor Bob Morse. The Yarmouth girls held off Caribou, Maranacook and Freeport in the highly-competitive Class B state meet to win a third consecutive state championship. “From day one, the emphasis was family,” said Thombs, who credited assistants Anna Franceschetti, Tracy Teare, Connor Gray and Grady Welsh with fostering that culture. “Our girls did an amazing job supporting one another. We have a huge wealth of talent across the team and it’s so fun to work with each of them.”

