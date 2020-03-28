I admire all that our governor and Legislature, and all the local governments and schools, are doing to help us through this crisis.
I do disagree strongly with the move to close so many public state parks. I have walked at several of these parks over the last week. I have not observed anyone (I have not been to York County beaches) congregating in a way that negated the 6-foot rule. I have observed families or couples who came together being closer, but all walkers have stayed much greater distances apart than the 6-foot minimum.
I feel like these closings will exacerbate the situation. By making fewer places for people to exercise and get fresh air, other places will be more crowded. Where are the people in Portland and South Portland and other, more-crowded communities to go? If you live in downtown Portland, it is much better that you go to a wide-open place and walk than down crowded sidewalks.
Please reconsider this move. And again, I thank you all for what you are doing to keep us safe.
Valerie Rasza
Gray
