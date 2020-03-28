OCEAN PARK – Elizabeth Anne (Strout) Young, 71, of Ocean Park died Monday March 23, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Biddeford on Feb. 2, 1949, the daughter of Harold and Helen McIntyre Strout. Mrs. Young graduated from high school and attended Ricker College. She worked as an Auditor for Hannaford Brothers for many years. She enjoyed Scrabble and Words with Friends. She was an avid reader and history buff. Mrs. Young loved being with friends and family. She was known by all for her incredible sense of humor. She is survived by her daughter Julie and her husband Jason Belletire of Thornton, Color.; two brothers Clarence “Buster” Strout and Michael “Mickey” Strout, and a sister Judy Reynolds of Augusta.A memorial service will be held at a later date. On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.

