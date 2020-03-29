Editor’s Note: It’s a good time to read – we’ve a deep need to feel connected, need something to do when everything’s closed, or perhaps just require distraction from anxiety and fear. So we’re asking Mainers to tell us, in their own words, what they’re reading and why. We start with Gibson Faye-LeBlanc, a poet, teacher and the executive director of the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance.
“Jessica Anthony’s high-speed, high-comedy new novel, “Enter the Aardvark,” features a stuffed aardvark, an awful Republican congressman, and an inspired Victorian taxidermist.
If that all sounds absurd, it is, in the most beautiful way.
It’s ultimately a story about the consequences of trying to be something other than what you are and the consequences of societies that try to tell some people they can’t love each other, and it’s all delivered with large doses of great writing, humor and heart.
It’s also a very quick read, which is helpful during this time of social distancing if, like me, between working from home and managing kids schooling at home, you actually have more work to do, not less.
Bonus: author Jessica Anthony lives in Portland and teaches creative writing at Bates.”
—Gibson Faye-LeBlanc
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Books
Bedside Table
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ skiing: 2020 Varsity Maine All-State team
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ skiing: 2020 Varsity Maine All-State team
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ wrestling: JJ Worster, Oxford Hills
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ wrestling: Anunthaya MacDonell, Falmouth
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.