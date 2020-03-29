CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The International Boxing Hall of Fame has canceled its Hall of Fame weekend in June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Executive Director Ed Brophy said Sunday that this year’s class will be honored at the induction ceremony in June 2021.
Brophy said combining this year’s class with next year’s into one ceremony will “provide each inductee with the recognition they each so richly deserve.”
The Class of 2020 includes the first female honorees in Barbara Buttrick, Christy Martin, and Lucia Rijker, along with Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, and Paddy Ryan.
Also selected were promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen, and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.
BoxThe official plaques for the members of the Class of 2020 will be on display at the Hall of Fame beginning in June, Brophy said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
New York state surpasses 1,000 coronavirus deaths
-
News
Governor signs bill requiring owners to clean up closed oil storage tank sites
-
Nation & World
In virus times, have Americans found a shared experience?
-
Sports
Boxing Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony
-
Forecaster Sports
The stars of winter were plentiful- Southern edition
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.