Just a few months ago, we rang in 2020 with renewed hope and optimism. I don’t think any of us at that time expected what would come in the months ahead.

The emergence of COVID-19 has resulted in a dramatic shift in our lifestyles to combat the spread of this virus – a virus that we are still trying to learn so much about. And it remains uncertain for how long we will need to live life under these new conditions. We understand what a sacrifice this is for us all – and I want to sincerely thank you for the sacrifices you have made to protect yourselves and your loved ones, to help flatten the curve and to stop the community spread of this virus.

It will be difficult, but in the coming weeks, I urge you to keep up the effort. By remaining diligent, we are helping ourselves by limiting the spread of infection.

Please continue to practice good hand hygiene (washing your hands as often as possible for at least 40 seconds at a time), covering coughs and sneezes and maintaining physical distance from others, if you are sick.

We must all remain hopeful of a swift end to this crisis and a return to normalcy, even as we plan for whatever comes our way.

Together, we will get through this. Only by maintaining our united front will we stop the spread of infection and keep ourselves and our most vulnerable in the community safe.

James Jarvis, M.D.

director of clinical education and senior physician executive, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Bangor

