Who knew that most of the witches at the Salem witch trials were Mainers fleeing the Anglo-Wabanaki wars (“Colony, Chapter III: Conquest,” March 1)?

Just one detail from Staff Writer Colin Woodard’s eye-opening, carefully researched history of Maine that’s appeared over the past six Sundays in the Maine Sunday Telegram.

Thank you, Colin. You are a Maine treasure. And thank you, Press Herald, for honoring our bicentennial by supporting and publishing this key work.

Betsey Remage-Healey

Peaks Island

