GORHAM – Anne Marie (Parquette) Berube, 77, of Westbrook, passed away on March 20, 2020, at the Gorham House following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Anne was born on Oct. 26, 1942 in Augusta, daughter of W. Dexter and Catherine (Harding) Parquette. Anne grew up in Lewiston and attended Lewiston schools, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1962. She graduated from SMVTI in South Portland in 1974 as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).Anne was predeceased by her parents, Dexter and Catherine Parquette; and her big brother, William D. Parquette Jr. “Billy”; and her longtime companion, Gerry Larrivee of Westbrook.Anne is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Berube of Portland and Darlene (Berube) Walker and her husband Dwight of Westbrook. She was the best Nana to six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Darcie (Lizanecz) Lombard and her husband Matthew of Windham, Vanessa Lins and her partner Brenden Dallaire of Poland, Jyllian Lizanecz of Portland, Corey Walker of Westbrook, Ryan Lizanecz of Portland and Ethan Walker and his fiancée Kendra Harrison of Durham, Gavin, Ella and Collin Lombard of Windham and Sawyer Dallaire of Poland; and her younger brother, Paul Parquette and his wife Blanche of Lewiston; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Anne worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Crossroads for Women in Windham for 35 years. She saw the first clients that walked through the farmhouse when it opened in October of 1974. Women came to Crossroads to find a better life free from addiction and Anne was there to provide care and compassion to every woman that entered the program. Through the 35 years that Anne worked at Crossroads both treatment and her hairstyles constantly changed but Anne remained a fixture of the program, as the nurse that helped countless women fight the disease of addiction. Anne received LPN of the Year Award for the State of Maine in 1992, an award that meant so much to her. Although Anne loved being a nurse, she was excited to retire and spend all of her time with her beloved family and dog, Lilly Anne. Shortly after retirement, Anne’s battle with Alzheimer’s began but she made every day count and enjoyed her time doing what she loved, with her family.In Anne’s short 77 years on this Earth, she had a lot of great accomplishments but anyone that knew Anne knew she was most proud of her family, her two daughters and grandchildren meant everything to her.Anne spent many summers camping at Sebago Lake State Park where she made countless memories, a tradition her family has carried on each summer. Anne last visited Sebago Lake in July 2019 and although her health was failing she enjoyed this day so much talking about “old times”, like when she had to run into the lake with her clothes on to save Vanessa who went out too deep, and the time she walked two miles in the wrong direction with Darcie only to find herself at the Ranger’s station instead of her campsite. Anne also enjoyed going to Walt Disney World, although we all know that she hated crowds, she never complained because she was soaking up the time spent with her family. Looking back over Anne’s life she never missed an event for her children and grandchildren, she has spent countless hours at sporting and music events and she never missed a holiday celebration. Anne often talked about one of her fondest memories when she watched Jyllian and Ryan play “Wagon Wheel” together at the PHS talent show. She spent many days sitting at the baseball field watching Corey and Ethan play baseball, as long as she was sitting out of the sun. Anne was proud of all her family’s accomplishments and would be sure to talk about them to anyone that would listen.Anne will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her; she was such a kind and selfless person who left a great mark on this earth. Anne’s family is going to miss their Mom and Nana so much, she was always the first phone call whenever someone was sick, needed advice or just needed to talk.Anne’s family is forever grateful for the amazing staff at Southern Maine Hospice and Gorham House for taking such good care of her in her final months; thank you from the bottom of our hearts.Due to the current events, Anne’s Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. Please visit www.advantageportland .com to sign Anne’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.In lieu of flowers, those who wish, could make a contribution to the Animal Refuge League ofWestbrook, Maine.

