SOUTH PORTLAND – On March 22, 2020, Dr. Jay Woodward left this life after enduring five years with cancer. Jay was born on Dec. 15, 1960, and grew up in Auburn. He was the son of architect, Deane Woodward and Joan Revello Woodward. Jay earned a degree in computer science from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City in 1986. He initially worked selling computer systems but found his true calling at Life College in Atlanta. By that time, he had secured the two great loves of his life: chiropractic and his beloved wife, Suzanne Bourassa. They were married in April of 1990.After earning his Doctor of Chiropractic degree, he and Suzanne returned to Portland where he opened Community Chiropractic of Maine. In 2012, he joined with a partner at Lifeworks Chiropractic Center in Falmouth.Jay lived each day as an adventure, choosing to wring out every ounce of fun life had to offer. He was incredibly proud of his children, Brianna and Sam, and cherished quality time with them. His faith and his family were the heart of his life, and that would manifest in all his life choices. He was a committed follower and spiritual clergy of Eckankar, serving God and his fellow ECKists with love and commitment. Also, very close to Jay’s heart were his patients at Lifeworks Chiropractic Center. He relished the chiropractic community and was a lifelong learner of his craft. He approached each person as though they were the only patient he had. It was with great sadness that he stopped practicing in January of 2019, because of his illness. Any of Jay’s patients could tell you that no adjustment was complete without Jay’s signature call, “Go play!” That was not just a goodbye; it was his sincerest wish for you – to experience the joy of a life well lived.Beyond work, Jay was a natural athlete. In his early years, he could be found soaring off Lost Valley Ski jumps or skimming across Taylor Pond in his dad’s sailboat. More recently, Jay could be seen sailing Casco Bay on a J/22, Windsurfing at Pine Point, or in the winter, joining his old high school friends on their yearly Sugarloaf “Guys’ Weekend.” Jay’s wife, Suzanne Bourassa Woodward, his daughter, Brianna Rose, and his son, Samuel Deane, will carry his spirit and love with them, as will his siblings, Mark Woodward (and Joanne Woodward) of Cape Elizabeth, Joanne Woodward Taw (and Brand Ginsburgh) of Annapolis, Md., and Scott Woodward (and Nancy Woodward) of Scarborough. He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews; as well as nine great-nieces and nephews.The family thanks you for your kind thoughts and wishes.The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to friends who supported him during his illness with cards, notes, food, love, and adventures.Due to the pandemic there will be no services at this time.Arrangement entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dempsey Center,Hospice of Southern Maine, or Maine Satsang Society (Eckankar).

