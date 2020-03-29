We love dogs, with good reason. They adore us, no matter our faults. They help us bridge public and private space – over half of dog owners get to know their neighbors as a result of their pet. Even in this time of social distancing, it’s safe to pet a dog. (Idexx Laboratories, Inc. evaluated thousands of dog and cat specimens and found no positive results for the new coronavirus).
So, to share some happiness, we bring you dogs, dogs, dogs – and a cat.
