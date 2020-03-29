(Ed. Note: Basketball all-stars were recapped last week)

The 2019-20 winter sports season will be remembered for many reasons.

The competition was breathtaking, local athletes dazzled and it might have been the last time we see high school sports for awhile.

Here’s a list of athletes who were honored for their play this winter:

Boys’ hockey

Cheverus had a banner season in boys’ hockey and the Stags placed forward Jackson Wilson on the Class B South first-team.

Cheverus forward Jack Chaput and defenseman Kevin Connolly were second-teamers.

Cheverus’ Chaput, Wilson, Jacob Sargeant and Colin Doherty were named to the Class B South Senior All-Star team.

Cheverus’ Wilson, who scored 34 goals and added 17 assists this winter, was a finalist for the Evans Spear Award, given to the region’s top senior player. Greely’s Andy Moore was the recipient.

The Class A all-state team wasn’t available at press time.

Girls’ hockey

The girls’ hockey all-state team featured several familiar names.

Cheverus forward Lucia Pompeo and defender Hannah Woodford, Portland/Deering forward Caroline Lerch and forwards Nicoletta Coupe and Bella Schifano and defender Abbey Agrodnia of the Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op team were all selected.

The South All-Conference team included Cheverus forward Isabella Cloutier and goalie Trinity Atwater, Portland/Deering forwards Lucy Howe and Margaret Smith and defender Elena Clifford and Cape/Waynflete/SP forward Koto Yamada and defender Annie Guimond.

Cheverus’ Woodford was a finalist for the Becky Schaffer Award, given to the state’s outstanding senior player. Edward Little’s Maranda Guimond was the winner.

Cheverus’ Woodford, Portland/Deering’s Clifford and Cape/Waynflete/SP’s Josie Boechenstein played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Indoor track

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association indoor track girls’ first-team included state champion Victoria Bossong of Cheverus in the senior 55, senior 200 and senior 400, Cheverus’ Lauren Jordan (senior shot put) and Portland’s Ana Napijalo (junior triple jump) and Vanessa Connolly (junior shot put).

The second-team included Cheverus’ Emma Gallant (senior 55, senior 200, senior 400) and Deering’s Fatima Rocha (junior high jump).

Cheverus’ Emma Gallant (600) and Deering’s Fatima Rocha (junior 200) and Darcy Lally (pole vault) made the third-team.

Cheverus’ Emma Gallant, Alexandra Hammond and Lauren Jordan, Deering’s Darcy Lally and Portland’s Alexis Fiore and Noelle Walker qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

On the boys’ side, Cheverus’ Frank Morang was a first-teamer in the junior 55, junior long jump and junior triple jump.

Morang also qualified for the second-team in the junior 200 and junior 55 hurdles. He was joined by Cheverus’ Giovanni Fornaro (senior shot put) and Deering’s Anthony Ciccomancini (senior 200).

Deering’s Dany McLaughlin (junior 55) and Ethan Berdeja (senior 55 hurdles) and Portland’s Basilio Mangambo (senior long jump and senior triple jump) made the third-team.

Cheverus’ Joseph Baur and Matthew Sarapas and Deering’s Galen Carey, Anthony Ciccomancini, Joseph Lancia, Tyler McAlister and Isaac Tabb qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Swimming

Cheverus’ boys’ swim team won another Class A state title this winter and placed several athletes on the Southwestern all-star squad.

That list included Brim Peabody (200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay and 100 breaststroke), Quinton Hastings (200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, 100 free and 200 free relay), Jack Martin (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and medley relay) and Chase Cameron (400 free relay, medley relay, 50 free and 100 free).

Cheverus’ Hastings was also named the North Division Swimmer of the Year.

Cheverus Chase Cameron and Quinton Hastings and Portland’s Kent Bonney and Max Orchow qualified for the All-Academic team.

The Southwestern girls’ all-star team included Cheverus’ Madison Bunnell-Parker (medley relay and 100 breaststroke)) and Grace Shimansky (diving)

Cheverus’ Haley Caron, Daniella Niedermeyer and Grace Shimansky and Portland’s Julia Ayer, Isadora Chaison-Lapine, Arundel Devon, Amelie Macdonald and Makeda Zabot-Hall qualified for the All-Academic team.

Skiing

The Falmouth/Waynflete co-op boys’ Alpine ski team won the Class A state title and placed Ben Adey, Andrew Christie, Ben Keller, A.J. Noyes and Nicholas Shapiro on the SMAA all-star team.

Cheverus’ Tellie Stamaris made the SMAA girls’ Alpine skiing all-conference team.

Waynflete’s Nicholas Werner qualified for the Western Maine Conference Nordic all-star team.

Wrestling

Cheverus’ Sean Sullivan made the SMAA wrestling all-star team at 220 pounds.

Cheverus’ Marshall Fowler (138) and Sebastian Merrill (195) and Portland/South Portland’s Theo Burns (170) were second-teamers.

Cheering

Portland’s Madison Maggs made the SMAA cheering all-star team.

Deering’s Allison Holt and Jessica Ross and Portland’s Meghan Frank and Emma White were honorable mention selections.

Deering’s Jessica Ross qualified for the All-Academic team.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: