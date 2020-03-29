(Ed. Note: Basketball all-stars were recapped last week)

The 2019-20 winter sports season will be remembered for many reasons.

The competition was breathtaking, local athletes dazzled and it might have been the last time we see high school sports for awhile.

Here’s a list of athletes who were honored for their play this winter:

Boys’ hockey

Cape Elizabeth enjoyed a memorable run in boys’ hockey this winter and the Capers placed forward Gavin Simopoulos on the Class B South first-team.

Cape Elizabeth forward Matt Laughlin was named to the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth defenseman Nick Laughlin and goalie Will Depke made the All-Rookie team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Andrew Carroll, Matt Laughlin and Jonas Moon were named to the Class B South Senior All-Star team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Jake Rutt was selected as the Class B South Coach of the Year.

The Class A all-state team wasn’t available at press time.

Girls’ hockey

The girls’ hockey all-state team featured forwards Nicoletta Coupe and Bella Schifano and defender Abbey Agrodnia of the Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op team.

The South All-Conference team included Scarborough forwards Evelyn Boardman, Ashley Farrington, Ashlyn Libby and Ali Mokriski, defenders Lillian Finley and Lily Spooner and goalie Ariella Swett and Cape/Waynflete/SP forward Koto Yamada and defender Annie Guimond.

Cape/Waynflete/SP’s Josie Boechenstein and Scarborough’s Carrie Timpson played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Indoor track

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association indoor track boys’ first-team included Jarett Flaker (senior 55, senior 200, senior 400 and 600), Jayden Flaker (junior 55 hurdles, junior 200 and junior 400), Tristram Coffin (mile) and the junior (Jayden Flaker, Parker Killiard, Nick Connolly and Wilfred Nji) and open (Salvatore DeBenedetto, Alex Callahan, Noah Batoosingh and Jayden Flaker) relays of Class A state champion Scarborough and South Portland’s Amir Broadus (junior shot put).

The second-team featured Scarborough’s Connolly (junior shot put), DeBenedetto (senior long jump), Killiard (junior long jump), Carter Chen (senior 55 hurdles), Nate Hatch (junior 55), Zach Barry (junior 800) and Ian Gott (pole vault).

Scarborough’s Killiard (junior 200 and junior 400), Justin Liang (junior shot put), Jacob Goff (senior shot put) and Chen (pole vault) made the third-team.

Scarborough’s Justin Castaldo, Salvator DeBenedetto, Jarett Flaker, Jacob Goff, Nathan Mars, Spencer Matteo, Evan

Morgan, Nick Muth and Lucas Wright and South Portland’s Andrew Lewis and Oscar Sullivan qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

On the girls’ side, Scarborough’s Caroline Fallona (junior 55), Megan Randall (junior 400) and Emily Labbe (senior 55 hurdles) and South Portland’s Anna Folley (600 and senior 800) made the SMAA first-team.

Scarborough’s Fallona (junior 200), Madison Marinko (senior 55 hurdles) and Anna Gardner (pole vault) and South Portland’s Anne Von Seggern (senior high jump) were second-teamers.

Scarborough’s Randall (junior high jump) and Annie Wright (junior 55 hurdles) and South Portland’s Folley (senior 800), Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe (senior shot put), Geneva Holmes (junior triple jump and junior shot put) and Traci Francis (senior 55 and senior 200) made the third-team.

Scarborough’s Julie Booth-Howe, Sarah Callahan, Isabella Cook, Anna Gardner, Emily Labbe, Madison Marinko and Rachel Peterson and South Portland’s Grace Caselden, Isabelle Chase and Anna Folley qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the Western Maine Conference, the girls’ first-team included Cape Elizabeth’s Darcy Cochran (55 hurdles).

Cape Elizabeth’s Charlotte DeGeorge (800) made the second-team.

The boys’ second-team included Cape Elizabeth’s Keegan O’Grady (400) and Oscar Gustafson (triple jump).

Swimming

The Southwestern boys’ all-star swim squad featured Cape Elizabeth’s Keegan McKenney (200 freestyle, 500 free and 400 free relay), Ethan Smith (medley relay, 50 free, 100 butterfly and 200 free relay), Scarborough’s Gavin McLeod (200 free and 500 free), Ethan Schultz (100 free, 200 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay) and Evan Wardrop (100 backstroke) and South Portland’s Noah Viola (diving).

Scarborough’s Samuel Cassellius, Evan Gurry, Trevor Parenteau and Jack Small qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

The Southwestern girls’ all-star team included Cape Elizabeth’s Ali Bragg (200 medley relay, 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay) and Caroline Mahoney (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 50 free and 100 backstroke), Scarborough’s Morgan Porter (200 free, 500 free and 400 free relay) and South Portland’s Margaret Jones (medley relay, 200 IM and 100 butterfly) and Kiley Matthews (medley relay, 50 free, 100 free and 200 free relay).

Scarborough’s Kristen Caldwell, Ryanne Cox, Caroline Granata, Kellie Guerette and Ashley O’Brien and South Portland’s Bryanna Alley and Lyla Metcalf qualified for the All-Academic team.

Skiing

Cape Elizabeth’s Killian Lathrop and Tiernan Lathrop qualified for the WMC boys’ Alpine ski all-star team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Anya Monson and Dana Schwartz qualified for the WMC girls’ Alpine all-star team.

Wrestling

Portland/South Portland’s Theo Burns-Bethune (170 pounds) was an SMAA second-team wrestling all-star.

Cheering

Scarborough’s Alexia Smith, Kristina Caron, Brooke Edgecomb and Hope Brichetto and South Portland’s Marcus Swiderek and Mackenzie Napoleone made the SMAA cheering all-star team.

Scarborough’s Bryanna Cook and Riley Shea and South Portland’s Bridget Haynes and Abby Huchel were honorable mention selections.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

