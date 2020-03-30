BLUE HILL — A 66-year-old man died Monday in a car crash in his hometown of Blue Hill, police said.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Branco drifted across an oncoming lane of traffic before going off the road early Monday.
The car crashed into a utility pole and several trees, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The crash happened about two miles west of the Surry town line off Route 172, police said.
