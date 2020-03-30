University of Maine junior Jeremy Swayman was named one of five finalists for the 2020 Mike Richter Award, which honors the top Division I men’s college hockey goaltender in the nation.

Swayman, who is also one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, had an 18-11-5 record with three shutouts and led the NCAA with 1,099 saves, which was also a school record.

Swayman, who signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on March 17, was second in the nation with a .939 save percentage and 14th with a 2.07 goals against average.

The other finalists are: Matthew Galajda (23-2-4 record, 1.56 goals against average, .931 save percentage), junior, Cornell; Spencer Knight (23-8-2, 1.97, .931), freshman, Boston College; Strauss Mann (18-13-4, 1.85, .939), sophomore, Michigan; Dryden McKay (30-4-2, 1.31, .942), sophomore, Minnesota State.

The winner will be announced April 10, but due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak, a site and time have not been determined.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MICHIGAN FORWARD Isaiah Livers is applying for early entry into the NBA draft.

The school said Livers is not hiring an agent and would work with the Michigan coaching staff during the evaluation and pre-draft processes. Even if a player does use an agent during the evaluation process, he can return to school without losing eligibility if he ends the relationship with the agent.

Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan. He led the Wolverines in scoring this season at 12.9 points per game, although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems.

“We know Isaiah has had the desire to reach the next level of playing professional basketball, and going through the NBA draft process will give him the information he is looking for to make the proper decision,” Michigan Coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. “Even with everything going on with COVID-19, myself and our staff will continue to work closely with Isaiah and his family to gain as much information as possible in the weeks ahead before he reaches his final decision.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE forward Reggie Perry has entered the NBA draft.

Perry announced his decision Sunday on social media and was congratulated by the school in a tweet. He said “we are navigating through uncharted waters” with coronavirus in the tweet but added “this too shall pass.” Perry also said after talking with family and MSU coach Ben Howland that it was time to continue on the next level of basketball as a professional.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore was selected as The Associated Press Co-Southeastern Conference player of the year after ranking in the top 10 of several conference categories.

Perry led the SEC in rebounds last season with 10.1 per game, ranked sixth in scoring at 17.4 points and ninth in blocks with 1.2. He also shot 50% to rank fourth in the SEC while leading the Bulldogs (20-11, 11-7) to a fourth-place finish.

WRESTLING

Spencer Lee of Iowa has been voted the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation.

Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced. The Hodge is considered the top honor in college wrestling.

Lee was 18-0, won his first Big Ten championship and was named conference wrestler of the year. He outscored opponents 234-18 in the 125-pound weight class. He scored bonus points in all but one match and recorded four first-period pins. In January he outscored five opponents 84-1.

Lee is the third Iowa wrestler to win the award since its inception in 1995, joining Mark Ironside in 1998 and Brent Metcalf in 2008.

The Hodge Trophy is voted by a committee of former Hodge winners, media, retired coaches, a representative of each national wrestling organization and fans.

