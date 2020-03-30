PORTLAND — The Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency is seeking new, unopened boxes of personal protective equipment for emergency medical technicians, firefighters and law enforcement officers responding to COVID-19.

“Cumberland County residents, businesses, nonprofits and whole community partners can help our first responders fight COVID-19 by donating (personal protective equipment) that they may have in their home or business,” the agency said in a press release. “Our first responders are conserving supplies, manufacturers are working to fulfill orders, and our state and federal partners are working to distribute available supplies. Because of this nationwide shortage of (this equipment), we are asking for your help.”

Needed supplies include: N95 Masks (NIOSH or OSHA approved), surgical protective masks, nitrile gloves, eye protection, face shields, disposable protective gowns and suits, disposable shoe covers, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray and disinfectant wipes.

Used, damaged, opened or handmade equipment cannot be accepted. I

To donate, complete this form, which can also be found at cumberlandcounty.org.

For additional information regarding COVID-19, please visit the Maine CDC website or the US CDC website.

