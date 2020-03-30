Arrests
No arrests were reported from March 16-22.
Summonses
3/19 at 7:05 p.m. Herbert Carmichael IV, 47, of Longwoods Road, Falmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Harris Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
Fire calls
3/19 at 2:43 p.m. Hazardous condition in Gray.
3/20 at 3:11 p.m. Extrication of people from building on Farwell Avenue.
3/22 at 12:31 p.m. Brush fire on Whitney Road.
3/22 at 3:24 p.m. Gas leak on Gray Road.
3/24 at 2:07 a.m. Hazardous condition on Gray Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from March 18-25.
