Arrests

3/21 at 8 a.m. Icesis Stanwood-Carpenter, 22, of Preble Street, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Detective Mat Yeaton and Officer Steve Hamilton on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

3/21 at 8:20 a.m. Jonathan Clough, 39, of Portland Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officers Jeff Smith and Steve Hamilton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

3/20 at 1 p.m. Christopher Andrew Bruni, 27, of Lennex Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/21 at 8:20 a.m. Victoria Karen Tranchemontagne, 26, of Acton, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Hamilton on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/21 at 1 p.m. James DiPlatzi, 68, of Glenwood Lane, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Woodville Road by Officer Jeff Smith on a charge of terrorizing.

Fire calls

3/21 at 2:32 p.m. Fire call on Main Street, Windham.

3/21 at 5:16 p.m. Structure fire on Colonial Village.

3/22 at 1:23 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Spruce Point Road, Yarmouth.

3/22 at 10:25 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Spruce Point Road, Yarmouth.

3/22 at 7:16 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Scittery Gussett Drive.

3/23 at 4:43 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Thurston Lane.

3/23 at 8:39 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Old Powerhouse Road.

3/23 at 11:32 p.m. Lines down on Andrews Avenue.

3/24 at 2:21 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

3/24 at 2:23 a.m. Lines down on Foreside Road.

3/24 at 3:50 a.m. Lines down on Falmouth Road.

3/24 at 5:37 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Mussel Cove Lane.

3/24 at 6:19 a.m. Lines down at Woodville Road and Stream Wood Lane.

3/24 at 6:52 a.m. Lines down on Underwood Road.

3/24 at 8:39 a.m. Fire call on Mary Lane, Cumberland.

3/24 at 8:53 a.m. Lines down on Middle Road.

3/24 at 8:04 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Old Powerhouse Road.

3/25 at 9:33 a.m. Lines down on Gray Road.

3/25 at 6:39 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Foreside Road.

3/26 at 6:42 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.

3/27 at 6:34 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Arborside Drive.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from March 20-27.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: