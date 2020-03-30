Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or summonses were reported from March 23-29.
Fire calls
3/23 at 8:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Wardtown Road.
3/25 at 8:20 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.
3/25 at 10:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.
3/25 at 2:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Marietta Lane.
3/26 at 10:01 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 17 call from March 23-29.
