Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or summonses were reported from March 23-29.

Fire calls

3/23 at 8:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Wardtown Road.

3/25 at 8:20 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

3/25 at 10:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

3/25 at 2:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Marietta Lane.

3/26 at 10:01 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 17 call from March 23-29.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: