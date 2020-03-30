Has anyone else taken note of just how fast the bottom dropped out of President Trump’s “greatest economy ever”?
For the worst part of four years we’ve heard him crow about the unprecedented strength of the economy and stock market his policies and tax cuts gifted us.
Now, barely two weeks into nationwide COVID-19-related restrictions on commerce, especially the service sector, things are bad. Really, really, bad. Trump is now pushing desperately for cash payments and massive corporate bailouts in the trillions of dollars.
Two weeks? That’s all it took?
It looks like Donald Trump’s “strongest economy ever” is more like the chiseled boxer who struts his way to the ring looking unstoppable and promptly crumples to the canvas after the first glancing blow – exposed as a glass-jawed fraud.
Fake news? No, try fake prosperity.
I hope all those reading this, who voted for the game-show-host-who-plays-a-billionaire-on-TV, now understand fully the difference between reality TV and plain old reality.
Jeremy Smith
Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Remember, we are all in this together
-
Do This
Find family fun online, from cooking to karate
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Economy not strong enough to withstand virus
-
Do This
Live Music Lineup: Catch these Maine musicians performing online this week
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Crisis shows value of progressive policies
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.