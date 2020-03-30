FRIDAY, April 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Like A Boss Now is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for insight on how CEOs are managing, adapting, and problem solving in this ever-changing time.
